Truck driver charged with triple homicide

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) charged M.M.G. for the crimes of homicide and injuries, after the events that occurred last week on the Mérida-Chetumal highway, where three people lost their lives and two more were injured, which is why the accused will remain under the precautionary measure of preventive detention.
YUCATAN, MEXICO.- In the hearing, at the Second Judicial District based in Kanasín, the litigation prosecutors formulated the imputation of the crimes and then presented the evidence, for which the Control Judge established that the hearing be resumed on August 19 to determine the accused legal situation.
The events, gathered in the investigation folder that was prosecuted under criminal case 120/2022, occurred on August 12, when the accused was driving a tractor-trailer on the aforementioned road, but when doing so without the necessary precautions, he hit a vehicle that was on the shoulder at kilometer 37, in the Telchaquillo-Tekik section, killing three and injuring two more people.
Finally, this social representation presented the arguments to support the request for the precautionary measure of preventive detention, which was granted by the Control Judge for the entire duration of the process, for which the accused will remain in a detention facility, until his participation in the denounced facts is clarified.
