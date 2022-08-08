Tropical wave is moving across the Atlantic toward the Yucatan Peninsula

It has been more than a month since the last tropical storm, Colin.

Now we’re starting to see the potential for the next organized system after a quiet stretch of weather moved across the tropical Atlantic.

The system will begin as a tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa.

It is possible that this system could gradually develop into a tropical storm or even a hurricane next week while it moves across the Atlantic.

The 30% chance of an advancing tropical wave becoming a tropical cyclone will likely increase with successive updates – next name is Danielle. We'll see if it can organize, stay organized, and where it would move next weekend and beyond. pic.twitter.com/GJ5ANiZFE6 — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) August 6, 2022

While is uncertain if this system will develop, there is also uncertainty if the system will stay organized.

Our Severe Weather Center 9 Team will monitor this disturbance to track its movement and its organization next weekend.

The National Hurricane Center predicts a 40% chance that this system will become at least a tropical depression or stronger through next Thursday.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said he expects that number to go up with more updates.

He said the next two months are the climatological peak of hurricane season, so it’s a good time to review your hurricane plan with your family and update your disaster kit.







