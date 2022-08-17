Tropical wave approaching the Yucatan Peninsula

Although there is no cyclone alert for our state, there is a potential of 0 to 2 and 20% that the phenomenon may develop in the next 5 days.

As of Thursday there could be rains of different intensities in Yucatan, as a result of the passage of a tropical wave that is currently under monitoring by the National Hurricane Center.

Although there is no cyclone alert for our state, there is a potential of 0 to 2 and 20 percent that the phenomenon may develop in the next 5 days, although at the moment there is no danger.

The aforementioned tropical wave has a forecast of displacement towards the southwest of the Gulf of Mexico, and would necessarily pass over Yucatan, causing rains during the afternoons of the coming weekend.

Intensities could vary, and strong winds and gusts are also expected. However, it is reiterated that there is no cyclone alert for our state.

The Yucatan Times

Editorial Board

—







Comments

comments