Travel to Merida and discover a fascinating cultural destination (Watch Video)

Mérida is the capital and largest city of the Yucatán Peninsula.

Travelers head here to escape the beach for a few days and enjoy some of the cultures Mexico has to offer.

This small city offers plenty of museums, art galleries, restaurants, and theaters, that will keep you entertained for a few days.

It also retains a great number of well-preserved colonial buildings and has a vibrant cultural scene, with something going on almost every night.

