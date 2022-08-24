Topless photo of two women at Finland’s official summer residence goes viral

Finland’s prime minister apologized after the publication of a photo that showed two women kissing and posing topless at the official summer residence of the country’s leader.
The photo came out after a video that showed Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and singing with friends prompted a debate about whether the 36-year-old head of government is entitled to party heartily.
Marin confirmed the photo was taken in a bathroom at an official residence of Finnish prime ministers following a music festival in early July. Marin does not appear in the image; the two women featured have their breasts covered with a sign that says, “Finland.”
One of the women, described as a social media influencer, reportedly posted the photo, which was removed shortly after news outlets started reporting about it.
“In my opinion, that photo is not appropriate, I apologize for that. That photo shouldn’t have been taken,” Marin said Tuesday, according to Finnish broadcaster YLE.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
New state-run company created: Lithium for Mexico
Mexico, which nationalized lithium resources in.
-
Cuban government starts selling dollars
Cubans lined up by the dozens.
-
How Long Should You Isolate if you get Monkepox?
Monkeypox continues to spread across the country,.
-
Yucatan is first when it comes to Foreign Direct Investment in Mexico
Yucatan had an economic spill of.
-
One more journalist is murdered in Mexico
A Mexican journalist was shot to.
-
Amber Alert activated for a teenager that went missing in downtown Mérida
Glendi Patricia Heredia Hernández, 17 years.
-
Webb Space Telescope reveals Jupiter’s magnificent beauty
With giant storms, powerful winds, auroras,.
-
Six new cases of monkeypox in Yucatan for a total of 24
A total of 24 cases have.
-
Yucatecan wants to promote Maya Ball Game among local young people
As a promoter of the Mayan.
-
Mérida Restaurant Week returns with meals starting at 149 pesos
The return of Mérida Restaurant Week.
Leave a Comment