Tomato flu the new virus that affects children under 5 years detected in India

KERALA, INDIA.- The Kerala state health department has reportedly been monitoring the situation closely and has taken preventive measures. The cases have been reported from Aryankavu, India.

The densely populated areas known as Anchal and Neduvathur are registering cases of children usually experiencing rashes, skin irritation, and dehydration. Besides, children also experiment tiredness, their color of hands and legs change, they feel joint pain, cramps in the stomach, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, coughing, sneezing, and wheezing.

Tomato flu also known as Tomato fever, is a very common kind of fever where children below five years of age get infected.

