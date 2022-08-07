To control a fire in Matanzas, Cuba accepts technical assistance from the U.S.

The Cuban government said it has accepted “technical guidance” offered by the United States to help the island’s authorities put out a raging fire that threatens to engulf an oil storage facility at the port of Matanzas, in what could be one of the few examples of cooperation between the two countries in recent years.
“We deeply appreciate the condolences and expressions of help from people and organizations in the U.S. regarding the #Matanzas incident, including from the U.S. government, which offered technical advice, a proposal already in the hands of specialists for proper coordination,” Carlos Fernández de Cossío, Cuba’s vice minister of foreign affairs, said on Twitter.
Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel usually goes to Twitter to rail about U.S. sanctions against Cuba and criticize the Biden administration. But the severity of the fire and the firefighters’ unsuccessful attempt to contain the flames so far have moved authorities to accept the offer with a public thank you message.
“We express deep gratitude to the governments of Mexico, Venezuela, Russia, Nicaragua, Argentina, and Chile, which have promptly offered material aid in solidarity in the face of this complex situation,” Díaz-Canel said. “We also appreciate the offer of technical advice from the U.S.”
The U.S. State Department did not offer details of what was offered to Cuba.
CLICK HERE TO READ FULL ARTICLE BY AP VIA YN
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Two dead and five missing after migrant boat capsizes off the Florida Keys
Two people were dead and eight.
-
While some parts of the US are still in the 100s, Alaska gets its first Winter Storm Warning
US gets first Winter Storm Warning.
-
Greenpeace Mexico reaffirms protection for the suspension of Maya Train’s section 5
The legal advisor of Greenpeace Mexico,.
-
First cabin of the Maya Train leaves the plant for testing
“The first cabin of the Maya.
-
Four news cases of Monkeypox confirmed in Mérida
After confirming the first two cases.
-
Cargo truck full of beer overturns on the Mérida-Tetiz federal highway
At kilometer 15 + 500 of.
-
Dead body found floating in the waters of the Progreso swamp
A group of people found in.
-
Accident on the Mérida-Cancún highway leaves two dead and eight injured
A crash between two vehicles at.
-
The family of an American imprisoned in Venezuela asks President Biden to please bring him home
The family of a Los Angeles.
-
Pelosi says China ‘made a big fuss’ about her visit to Taiwan, mainly because she is a woman
Nancy Pelosi met with Taiwan’s President Tsai.
Leave a Comment