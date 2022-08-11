The Municipal Book Fair Summer Edition is back in Mérida

With the participation of 12 exhibitors, the Municipal Book Fair began on Thursday, August 11th, in Mérida. Books available from 20 pesos.
After being paused for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, from August 11 to 21, the municipal summer edition book fair returns, which seeks to bring Yucatecan people closer to reading.
In the exhibition, you can find more than 12 exhibitors with affordable prices from 20 pesos so that people can take a book back home, and read it.
This is an excellent opportunity for Yucatecans to acquire a good book.
Rosana Maldonado, president of the Booksellers Association, Raúl Maldonado Coello AC, pointed out that the aim is to satisfy the reading demand for a public that has waited for the return of this event, which allows access to the right of culture.
The fair is open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., on the esplanade next to the City Museum; Admission is free and the whole family is welcome.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
