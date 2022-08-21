The leader of Morena in Yucatan denies that there is an agreement with the PRI

Mario Mex, state leader of Morena, denied going in alliance with the PRI for the gubernatorial elections in 2024, as he assured that it is a party that has always opposed the Fourth Transformation.
He pointed out that, in the state of Yucatan, Morena seeks to continue alliances with the parties that support AMLO and his government policy, while the PRI has always put up obstacles and has always opposed the president’s reforms and those that are promoted for the well-being of the citizens.
Mario Mex concluded by saying that he will only support Morenistas who “have worked for the movement and who have the sympathy of the people.”
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
