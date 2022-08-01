The dry, dusty air that moves off Africa’s Sahara desert is weakening tropical cyclones (NOAA)

In the Caribbean tropics, conditions remain quiet as Saharan dust helps inhibit development of tropical waves in the Atlantic basin.
(NOAA).- The National Hurricane Center reports no new tropical cyclones are expected during the next five days. Forecasters are monitoring four tropical waves, including two in the Caribbean.
It’s been almost a month since Tropical Storm Colin popped up near the South Carolina coast July 2.
There have been four occasions in the past 30 years when the Atlantic has had no named storms between July 3 and Aug. 3, according to Philip Klotzbach, meteorologist with Colorado State University.
Saharan dust crossing the Atlantic is having an impact. The dry, dusty air that moves off Africa’s Sahara desert can travel thousands of miles, typically during the late spring, summer and early fall.
The warmth, dryness and strong winds associated with the dust clouds have been shown to suppress or weaken tropical cyclones.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. The peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.
Here’s the latest update from the NHC as of 8 a.m. Aug. 1
