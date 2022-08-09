Texas governor sends 68 migrants to NYC

According to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Texas is forcing migrants to get on buses heading to New York. This past Friday a total of 54 asylum seekers arrived in New York on a bus from Texas. Greg Abbott declared that New York would be another “drop-off location.” Mainly in response to President Biden’s border policies that are overpopulating Texas.

“It’s unimaginable, what the governor in Texas has done,” stated Adams on Sunday. “When you think about this country, a country that has always been open to those who were fleeing persecution and other intolerable conditions. We’ve always welcomed that. And this governor is not doing that in Texas. But we are going to set the right message, the right tone, of being here for these families.”

Earlier this year Abbott sent hundreds of migrants to Washington, DC in response to the Biden administration immigration policies. Over 5000 are now Washington, DC.

“In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city,” stated Abbott this past Friday.

Commissioner of Immigrant Affairs, Manuel Castro told CNN that New York is a right-to-shelter city, so anyone who needs shelter should get it. But now the city has ran out of normal shelter living space. Hence, leasing properties from hotels to accommodate people without rooms.

“These are families, these are people,” stated Castro.. “They have a right to be here as asylum-seekers and New York is here to welcome them. They frankly need a lot of support. They’ve traveled a long way to get here.”

Some families “wanted to go to other locations and they were not allowed to do so,” Adams said Sunday.

Some of the migrant families complained, stating that New York wasn’t even their desired destination. The bus rides took 3 days according to Castro. Nearly 4000 migrants have entered into shelters since May, according to NYC Mayor Adams. New York’s Department of Homeless Services is currently searching for housing for 100 asylum seekers a day on average. Once migrants go through the system and are released from custody they have permission to move about within the United States. Normally, they’re released in Texas and states along the border. Then an immigration judge decides whether or not they can stay in the United States.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments