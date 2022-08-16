Taliban disperse women’s protest in Kabul, Afghanistan

On Saturday, August 13th, the Taliban dispersed an Afghan womens’ demonstration with fire power.
The group of brave Afghan women demanded their rights to education and work, one year after the arrival of the fundamentalists to power, on August 15, 2021.
“We protested today to raise our voices against the Taliban, but after we arrived they started to open fire to separate the members of the demonstration and now we are hiding in a pharmacy,” said one of the activists in a video shared on social networks.
Some 40 women — chanting “bread, work and freedom” — marched in front of the education ministry building in the Afghan capital city of Kabul, before the fighters dispersed them by firing their guns into the air, an AFP correspondent reported.
Some women protesters who took refuge in nearby shops were chased and beaten by Taliban fighters with their rifle butts.
The demonstrators carried a banner which read “August 15 is a black day” as they demanded rights to work and political participation.
Some journalists covering the demonstration — the first women’s rally in months — were also beaten by the Taliban fighters, an AFP correspondent stated.
