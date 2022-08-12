Tabasco family unharmed after a road accident on the Kinchil-Celestún highway

A family from Tabasco, who was on board a Nissan Sentra, endured an inexplicable rollover causing the vehicle to leave the road very close to where a few weeks ago an unfortunate tragedy occurred on the Kinchil-Celestún highway.

(SSP).- Personnel from the Ministry of Public Security, went to report the emergency service when they noticed a stake through the driver’s head, like a horror movie.

The driver identified as Juan José López Rodríguez, 40, came out safe and sound. The same fate befell his 36-year-old wife, and his 8- and 12-year-old daughters, respectively, as they resulted in some blows, but they did not merit their transfer to a hospital.

According to his own testimony, at kilometer 51, the steering wheel would no longer work, so the driver could not control the car and ended up leaving his right lane until it overturned in the bushes.

Don Juan said incredulously that he did not notice the moment the tree branch crossed the seat, three inches away from his face. Juan Jose had his seat belt on, the same as all the members of his family.

Besides, the driver’s side door was crushed.

Finally, the injured person called his insurance company to take care of the car; apparently, the compact Nissan Sentra license plate number WUN714A was a total loss.

The incident took place one kilometer away from the spot where a brutal clash occurred one month ago, which left 5 people dead.

