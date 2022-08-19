Suspect of raping a 14-year-old girl in Merida is caught in Mexico City

Agents of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) attached to the State Investigation Police (PEI), arrested today in Mexico City a subject accused of rape against a minor in Merida, Yuc.
The reported events occurred last year in a subdivision in the south of Mérida, when the victim was 14 years old.
Based on the evidence obtained during the investigations by PEI agents in coordination with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), the probable responsibility of the detainee Julio César Z. O., 39 years old, will be established by the corresponding authorities.
Yucatecan law enforcement agents and prosecutors collaborated with their counterparts in Mexico City, on the location and capture of the suspect.
The subject was transferred to Mérida to be placed under the custody of the SSP and at disposal of the Control Judge who issued the arrest warrant.
The Yucatan Times
Editorial Board
—
Comments
