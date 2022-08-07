State authorities continue collecting the marine species washed up by the red tide

State Government personnel continue with the work of collecting the marine species that are washing up on the shore fleeing from the red tide spot, to prevent their decomposition from causing health risks.

The State Health Secretariat (SSY) and Civil Protection maintain the tasks of continuous surveillance, cleaning, and health guidance in the area where the Red Tide spot is located, which is currently located in front of Telchac Puerto.

In addition, beachgoers were advised about the risk of consuming the species, particularly when they already show signs of decomposition.

Surveillance actions are carried out in restaurants on the coast to verify that proper food handling practices are being followed, with sampling to determine the quality of marine species and that none have any toxin that puts the health of the population at risk.

The state government brigade is made up of staff from the SSY and Civil Protection; who work in coordination with the three orders of government in the surveillance and permanent monitoring of the stain of the phenomenon, which until now are not considered toxic.

10 agents from the State Coordination of Civil Protection, 12 from the Ministry of Health, 9 from the Department of Ecology of the City Council, and 20 volunteers from the community are working on collecting marine species in teams of 5 to 6 people, for every 3 to 4 blocks. Residents also participate.

380 fish representing half a ton have been collected, which are deposited and covered in one and a half meter pits dug for that purpose and covered. In each one, 30 to 40 kilograms of fish are deposited.

The area worked is the Telchac Puerto pier, two kilometers on each side, covering a total of 4 kilometers. The area was cleaned of the different marine species that are washing up on the beach.

According to preliminary results of the sample, both on the coast and in the sea, from the area where the red tide spot is located between Chicxulub and San Crisanto, they showed that the microalgae are not toxic, however , it is recommended that the population avoid the consumption of marine species that arrive in areas of the Yucatecan coast fleeing from the phenomenon, as a preventive measure to avoid taking any health risk.

The stain does not represent a risk to the health of bathers, however, monitoring continues in coordination with the three levels of government and participating institutions.

Likewise, the urge is reiterated to bathers, vacationers, or owners of properties near the sea, that in case of seeing marine species that wash up on the shore, support the authorities by burying them to prevent their consumption from generating health risks.

It should be remembered that an Interinstitutional Red Tide Surveillance Committee was formed in order to decide the measures to be taken and monitor the trajectory of the phenomenon.

It is confirmed by the Secretaries of Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture (Sepasy), Sustainable Development (SDS), Public Safety and the Navy, as well as the State Coordination of Civil Protection, the SSP, the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) , the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and Cinvestav.







