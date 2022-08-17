SSP Police vehicle crashes against the front of a house in downtown Merida

The lack of caution of a driver caused a patrol car property of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) to end up in the living room of a house on Calle 45, in downtown Merida.
Inside the living room of a property located on the corner of Calle 45 and Calle 66, that’s where a vehicle from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) ended after being hit by the Chevrolet Aveo compact car the morning of Tuesday, August 16th.
The events occurred when the driver of an Aveo car was traveling on Calle 45, and upon reaching the aforementioned intersection he did not respect the stop sign and collided with the SSP patrol car.
Due to the impact, the agent in charge of the official vehicle lost control of the steering wheel and was projected against the front of the house.
Only material damage was recorded, since there was no one in the house at that time, the vehicles were quickly removed and the area remained cordoned off.
