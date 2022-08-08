Spectacular road accident on the Merida-Valladolid

A road accident was recorded on the morning of Monday, August 8, where a truck driver was slightly injured after overturning on his way to Valladolid

The driver of an International trailer fell asleep and left the road at kilometer 49 of the Mérida-Cancún highway.

As reported, the vehicle with license plates 036-DW-7 of the Federal public service was heading to Valladolid, and right before the entrance to Hoctún, the driver dozed off and the tires left the asphalt strip. The truck was carrying 10 tons of cement.

The weight of the load caused the double semitrailer to overturn on its right side and one of the trailers ended up with the tires facing up.

The driver exited the vehicle under his own means and sustained only minor injuries. Agents from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrived on site, as well as the National Guard (GN) who took charge of the situation because it is a federal highway.

