Spectacular road accident on the Merida-Valladolid

A road accident was recorded on the morning of Monday, August 8, where a truck driver was slightly injured after overturning on his way to Valladolid
The driver of an International trailer fell asleep and left the road at kilometer 49 of the Mérida-Cancún highway.
As reported, the vehicle with license plates 036-DW-7 of the Federal public service was heading to Valladolid, and right before the entrance to Hoctún, the driver dozed off and the tires left the asphalt strip. The truck was carrying 10 tons of cement.
The weight of the load caused the double semitrailer to overturn on its right side and one of the trailers ended up with the tires facing up.
The driver exited the vehicle under his own means and sustained only minor injuries. Agents from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrived on site, as well as the National Guard (GN) who took charge of the situation because it is a federal highway.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
28-year-old American citizen suddenly dies in a Mérida shopping center
An intense mobilization of security personnel.
-
Actress and singer Olivia Newton-John dies at 73
Olivia Newton-John has passed away today, Monday,.
-
Man beats a dog to death in Mérida; activists ask for justice
A man, identified with the initials.
-
Chicxulub Meteorite Museum to open its doors August 9th, in Progreso
The Meteorite Museum in Progreso, a.
-
Dutch tourists involved in road accident on the Tetiz-Hunucmá road
A couple of Dutch tourists who.
-
Parque Zoologico del Centenario trains veterinary and animal handling staff
With the aim of updating the.
-
77th atomic bombing anniversary in Hiroshima amid fears of a new nuclear weapons race
Bells tolled in Hiroshima, Japan, on.
-
Tropical wave is moving across the Atlantic toward the Yucatan Peninsula
It has been more than a.
-
State authorities continue collecting the marine species washed up by the red tide
State Government personnel continue with the.
-
To control a fire in Matanzas, Cuba accepts technical assistance from the U.S.
The Cuban government said it has.
Leave a Comment