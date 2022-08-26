Spectacular accident in the middle of the Mérida hotel zone

On Thursday, August 25th, a tremendous accident was registered in front of the Hyatt Hotel in downtown Merida, a public transport bus destroyed the front and rear of a private vehicle, but fortunately, no serious injuries are reported.

An urban transport bus belonging to the route known as “Tapetes” lost its brakes and collided with several vehicles on the corner of Avenida Colón and Calle 60, right in front of the Hyatt Hotel.

The accident took place at the intersection of Colón Avenue and 60th Street around five in the afternoon, on Thursday, August 25th.

The bus stopped its march when it hit a street pole, but in its path, it hit a KIA SUV that crashed into another pole in front of the Centro de Especialidades Médicas.

