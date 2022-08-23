Six new cases of monkeypox in Yucatan for a total of 24

A total of 24 cases have been registered in total in Yucatan, the patients are residents of Mérida, Umán and Kanasín.
The state Health Secretariat reported that there are six new cases of monkeypox in Yucatan, all of them men between the ages of 23 and 53, residents of Mérida, Umán, and Kanasín.
The patients are stable, under treatment and medical surveillance, according to the protocols established by the federal government.
In total there are 24 cases registered in the state, so the call to maintain prevention and hygiene measures to prevent the spread of this disease is reiterated.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
