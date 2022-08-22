Second Maya Balloon Festival was celebrated Tahmek, Yucatan

Yucatecan families and visitors enjoyed a cultural, artisanal, artistic, and gastronomic day, as part of the strategy promoted by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal to offer new tourist attractions that generate jobs and economic benefits in the interior of the state.

Tahmek, Yucatán, August 20, 2022.- Figures with different characters and themes rose through the sky during the start of the Second Tahmek Maya Balloon Festival, in which artisans from Mexico and Colombia participated, an event that is part of the strategy promoted by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal to offer new tourist attractions that generate jobs and economic benefits in the state.

The head of the Ministry of Culture and the Arts (Sedeculta), Loreto Villanueva Trujillo, attended on behalf of Vila Dosal to inaugurate the activity that also included a craft, gastronomic and artistic program.

The official highlighted the coordinated work between the agency in charge, the Secretary of Tourism Development (Sefotur), and Civil Protection of Yucatan (Procivy) with the Tahmek city council to be able to hold the festival that will surely be a joy for Yucatecans and Yucatecans, as well as visitors from other places who came to enjoy the beauty of the designs of the balloon artisans that were given to this edition.

Likewise, he commented that with this type of activity the economic sector is reactivated, especially for producers and artisans, as is being done with the project known as “Yucatan Expone” which takes a sample of our state to other parts of the country.

The mayor of the Tahmek, Neyda María Heredia Leal, thanked the authorities for their support and explained that “the purpose of the festival is to give its municipality an identity so that it is known as a town of balloon craftsmen who, together with the other producers can sell the items that help them improve their economy”.

Cantoya balloons of different shapes, sizes and models, among which are the so-called stars, multi stars, and top stars, some of the monumental sizes, were admired by the attendees who observed the work of the different exponents.

The groups “Itlan de Hüi”, “Turma Chincocuac” from the State of Mexico participated; “Don Nabor balloons” from Morelos; “Turma Tlaloc” and “Tlayoli” from Mexico City; “Titans” and “Rock World” from Veracruz; “Cantóyuz”, “Globos Tlatoany”, “Art and Tradition”, “Grupo Araquen” as well as “Truma Arte y Vida de Michoacán; being the special guests “Forbidden Tradition” from Medellín, Colombia.

On behalf of our state, “Daniel Art”, “Globos JC” and “Turma Maya” from Tixkokob were present; “T Globo” in Mérida and “New Era Balloons”, “Artisans of Tahmek” and the Balloon Workshop of the local House of Culture.

Likewise, the families were able to visit the handicrafts pavilion where the work of exponents of Hoctún, Homún, Xocchel, Timucuy, Tahmek, Seyé, Huhí, Hocabá, and Sotuta was found, such as hammocks, embroidered textiles, wood carvings, honey, among others.

