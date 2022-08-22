Police officers brutally beat a man in viral video (Watch Video)

Arkansas Police officers were caught on video brutally beating a man while arresting him.

(NBC).- The three officers — who are seen in the video repeatedly kneeing the man and slamming his head into the sidewalk — have been removed from duty pending an investigation.

Three Arkansas law enforcement officers have been removed from duty pending an investigation after a bystander’s video showed them brutally beating a man during an arrest on Sunday, officials said.

The video, which has circulated widely on social media, shows the three officers pinning a barefoot man to the ground. They are seen repeatedly punching him in the face, slamming his head into the sidewalk, and kneeing him all over his body.

In the video, a woman can be heard offscreen shouting to the officers, “Don’t beat him, he needs his medicine!”

One of the officers, upon appearing to notice they are being recorded from a nearby car, can be heard yelling to the filming bystander, “Back the fuck up!”

Two of the officers, who are deputies with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, have been suspended, officials said. The third, a Mulberry Police Department officer, has been placed on administrative leave.

“I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter,” the Crawford County sheriff said in a statement.

Gary D. Baxter, the mayor of Mulberry, said in a statement that he was “shocked and sickened” by the video and took action as soon as he became aware of it.

“I want to assure you, the citizens of Mulberry, and those who visit our city, that Mulberry Police Officers will treat all people with dignity and respect,” Baxter wrote. “Should this ever show to not be the case action will be immediate and decisive?”

State authorities launched an investigation on Sunday, August 21st, into the use of force against a man by Arkansas law enforcement that was captured on a video that went viral on social networks.

The officers involved weren’t identified. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said in a statement Sunday that the two deputies who were seen on video had been suspended until the conclusion of the state probe.

