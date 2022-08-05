Photographic exhibition “Vestiges of the passage of Man” inaugurated in Mérida

After two years of pandemic, the Museum of the City of Mérida hosts the photographic exhibition “Vestiges of the passage of Man”, by Yucatecan ohotographers Elda Vales Manzanilla and Irma Alcocer Amaro.
The taste for photography was what motivated the exhibitors to form the exhibition of 36 works with infrared technique in which colorful compositions about the mangroves of the Yucatecan coast stand out and at the same time messages about the passage of man and the polluting effect that has left over time.
Elda Vales remembers that it took her several years to plan the project, for which they toured a large part of the state’s mangroves. “The coast covers 378 kilometers and we find that a large part of the mangrove area is highly polluted. Given this scenario, it is necessary to educate society about the wealth we have and take care of it, ”she explained..
The next step was to decide which technique they would use, and it was through trial and error that they managed to get the colors and artistic look that left them satisfied.
Irma Alcocer stated that choosing the infrared photography technique allows one to see beyond the colors and in this case, in the works what the human being does not want to see is denounced, the lack of awareness and environmental education by leaving garbage and other contaminants in the mangroves.
Each artist of the lens contributed 18 works in which the beauty of wetlands, mangroves of Chuburná, Telchac, Uaymitún, Chelem, Chabihau and landscapes of the road to Dzemul, among others, can be appreciated.
The exhibition “Vestiges of the passage of man” will be open for two months and can be visited in Gallery 1 on the ground floor of the Merida City Museum, from Tuesday to Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Admission is free.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
BACKYARD BIRDING IN MERIDA, YUCATAN AND BEYOND-SINGING THE BLUES PHOTO ESSAY
Enjoy this short photo essay of.
-
Red Tide forces fish and octopuses to land on the coast of Telchac, Yucatan
Hundreds of marine species have washed.
-
Expo Senior Citizen 2022 to take place in Merida Aug. 27-28
With the aim of bringing the.
-
FAA issues new safety directive on Boeing 777 airplanes
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on.
-
Tobacco companies plan to decrease nicotine in cigarettes to non-addictive levels
At some point in the next.
-
Maya Balloon Festival this month in Tahmek
A few days before the second.
-
Is there an economic crisis approaching? (OPINION)
Today I will talk about a.
-
The dry, dusty air that moves off Africa’s Sahara desert is weakening tropical cyclones (NOAA)
In the Caribbean tropics, conditions remain.
-
The trail of the Yucatan Haciendas
Hundreds of Haciendas (plantations) once symbolized.
-
Ecological Police rescue sea turtle small specimens that hatched on the boardwalk
PROGRESO, YUCATAN.- The ecological police continue.
Leave a Comment