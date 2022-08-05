Pelosi says China ‘made a big fuss’ about her visit to Taiwan, mainly because she is a woman

Nancy Pelosi met with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen Wednesday as part of her defiant visit to the island that China claims as part of its territory.

China’s strong objection to the House speaker’s trip, which made her the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Taiwan in a quarter century, came with warnings and ignited concerns among the American military as well as inside President Joe Biden‘s White House.

“We have repeatedly made clear our firm opposition to Speaker Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan. If the U.S. side insists on making the visit and challenges China’s red line, it will be met with resolute countermeasures,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijiang said last week. “The U.S. must assume full responsibility for any serious consequence arising thereof.”

China’s Ministry of National Defense added last week that Pelosi should cancel the trip or the country’s military will “resolutely defend national sovereignty.”

Undeterred, Pelosi touched down in Taipei late Tuesday and was welcomed by Taiwanese leaders.

“Today the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy,” Pelosi said Wednesday during a meeting with President Tsai. “America’s determination to preserve democracy, here in Taiwan and around the world, remains ironclad.”

Speaker of the U.S. House Of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), left, poses for photographs with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen, right, at the president’s office on August 03, 2022 in Taipei, Taiwan. Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday as part of a tour of Asia aimed at reassuring allies in the region, as China made it clear that her visit to Taiwan would be seen in a negative light.

Getty

She also dismissed China’s tough comments about her visit as possibly an “excuse” for their bluster.

“It’s important to note that members of Congress, several of them had made trips just earlier this year,” Pelosi said, according to video published by CNN. “They made a big fuss because I’m Speaker, I guess — I don’t know if that’s a reason or an excuse because they didn’t say anything when the men came.”

One of the men she referred to is Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who told Newsmax earlier this week that he made the trip “5, 6 months ago” with “three or four other senators” despite similar warnings from China.







