Pelosi says China ‘made a big fuss’ about her visit to Taiwan, mainly because she is a woman

Nancy Pelosi met with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen Wednesday as part of her defiant visit to the island that China claims as part of its territory.
China’s strong objection to the House speaker’s trip, which made her the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Taiwan in a quarter century, came with warnings and ignited concerns among the American military as well as inside President Joe Biden‘s White House.
“We have repeatedly made clear our firm opposition to Speaker Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan. If the U.S. side insists on making the visit and challenges China’s red line, it will be met with resolute countermeasures,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijiang said last week. “The U.S. must assume full responsibility for any serious consequence arising thereof.”
China’s Ministry of National Defense added last week that Pelosi should cancel the trip or the country’s military will “resolutely defend national sovereignty.”
Undeterred, Pelosi touched down in Taipei late Tuesday and was welcomed by Taiwanese leaders.
“Today the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy,” Pelosi said Wednesday during a meeting with President Tsai. “America’s determination to preserve democracy, here in Taiwan and around the world, remains ironclad.”
Getty
She also dismissed China’s tough comments about her visit as possibly an “excuse” for their bluster.
“It’s important to note that members of Congress, several of them had made trips just earlier this year,” Pelosi said, according to video published by CNN. “They made a big fuss because I’m Speaker, I guess — I don’t know if that’s a reason or an excuse because they didn’t say anything when the men came.”
One of the men she referred to is Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who told Newsmax earlier this week that he made the trip “5, 6 months ago” with “three or four other senators” despite similar warnings from China.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Dead body found floating in the waters of the Progreso swamp
A group of people found in.
-
Accident on the Mérida-Cancún highway leaves two dead and eight injured
A crash between two vehicles at.
-
The family of an American imprisoned in Venezuela asks President Biden to please bring him home
The family of a Los Angeles.
-
CFE and Canadian TC Energy agree to develop US$4.5 billion gas pipeline, suspending arbitration
Canadian pipeline operator TC Energy and.
-
Remittances to Mexico totaled $27.56 billion USD in the first half of 2022
Remittances to Mexico totaled $27.56 billion.
-
Federal judge revokes all three injunctions against Section 5 of the Maya Train Project
Section 5 of the Maya Train.
-
In June, hotel occupancy reached 52% in Yucatan
In June, hotels in Yucatan registered.
-
Yucatan registered more than 300 cases of suicide during 2021
The suicide rate in Yucatan in.
-
Yucatecan Ejidatarios block the Cacalchén – Hoctún highway, they demand fair payment for their lands
A group of Yucatecan Ejidatarios blocked.
-
Red Tide forces fish and octopuses to land on the coast of Telchac, Yucatan
Hundreds of marine species have washed.
Leave a Comment