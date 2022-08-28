On Sunday, August 28, Merida’s Biciruta turns 16 years old

Promoting spaces for healthy family coexistence in outdoor areas and the promotion of sustainable urban mobility is part of the public policies sought by the Mérida City Council to strengthen the social fabric, assured Mayor Renán Barrera Concha.
“Making a stronger Mérida is also looking for mechanisms with activities where there can be family and social integration because with this we are strengthening, in addition to harmony, security in the Municipality since we generate spaces where people of all ages can converge and coexist. in a healthy way,” he stressed.
Within the framework of the celebrations of the 16th anniversary of the Biciruta, the Municipal President pointed out that this program has been placed in the public’s taste and Sunday to Sunday has increased the number of attendees, since there is a record that, in the first month of its realization, the Biciruta registered the participation of some three thousand people and currently, in its reactivation, there is an attendance of up to four thousand 500 and, according to the season, some seven thousand people have registered.
In addition, he continued, this municipal program has not only had a great impact on society, but today it has the participation of private companies, schools, and civil associations that use this space to promote the well-being of citizens.
Likewise, the Mérida City Council takes advantage of this recreation space so that the different municipal directorates make known some of their programs. Among them is the Municipal DIF, Culture, Sustainable Development, Health and Social Welfare, Social Development, Municipal Police, and the Women’s Institute, the mayor concluded.
