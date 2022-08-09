New Volaris direct flight Mérida-Bajío to start operations on November 18

The Government of Yucatan, through the Ministry of Tourism Development of Yucatan (Sefotur) and Volaris, the ultra-low-cost airline that operates in Mexico, the United States, and Central and South America, announced the forthcoming start of operations of the new and exclusive air route between the cities of Guanajuato and Mérida, which will begin operations on November 18, 2022.

(SEFOTUR).- According to Sefotur, in May 2022, Mérida concentrated almost 79 percent of the total number of visitors staying overnight in the state. It is currently among the ten Mexican destinations with the highest remuneration for tourism, raising the sector’s contribution to state GDP above 11 percent.

Michelle Fridman Hirsch, head of the Ministry of Tourism Development (Sefotur), highlighted the importance of this route, with which Yucatan will be connected not only with Guanajuato, but with San Miguel de Allende, the entire Bajío region, and the central states of the country, such as Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosí and other neighboring states and that concentrate about 40% of the population in a perimeter near this airport.

“We are very happy to recover one of the routes that we were missing to achieve the recovery of the pre-pandemic indicators, which connects us with the Bajío, where we can work for hand in hand with Volaris and with the government of the state of Guanajuato to strengthen the promotion together,” he concluded.

With this new route, Volaris consolidates itself as the airline that offers more national flights, from the Bajío with 12 at the Guanajuato International Airport (BJX) and six at the Mérida International Airport (MID), Tijuana, Oaxaca, Guadalajara, Mexico City, Oakland and soon with the Bajío Airport.

