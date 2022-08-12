New tropical wave will enter the Peninsula on Sunday, August 14th

This Friday, August 12th, some scattered rains are expected in different parts of Yucatan, due to the entry of tropical maritime air and a trough over the region.
(CONAGUA).- There will be clouds and a chance for scattered showers in the afternoon in areas of the northeast and center of Yucatan.
A hot to the very hot environment is expected during the day and warm at night, with an east-northeast wind of 15 to 20 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gusts of 40 km/h.
Temperatures will be between 30 to 32 degrees for the coast, and between 33 to 35 degrees for the city of Mérida and the interior of the State.
New tropical wave to enter the Peninsula on Sunday, August 14th
For Saturday, August 13th, the rains will remain mainly in the east, southeast, south and center of the state, and to a lesser extent in the city of Mérida and its metropolitan area.
However, stronger rains could occur on Sunday due to the entry of a new tropical wave.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
