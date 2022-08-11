New Merida Drive-In “Autocinemayab” to open Friday, August 12th

If you have not yet been to the drive-in here in Mérida, this concept is back in the city so that moviegoers can live a different experience.

The formal inauguration of the Autocinemayab will take place on Friday, August 12, in Cholul, Mérida, right behind the Universidad Modelo Campus.

As reported, this new drive-in theater in Mérida will offer classic productions, international films, as well as Mexican and Yucatecan cinema.

The opening function is scheduled for Friday, August 12th, at eight o’clock at night, although access to the drive-in theater can be done from 30 minutes before the start of the feature presentation.

The organizers explained that the drive-in screen has a dimension of 10 by 14 meters, in addition to the fact that they have a hybrid sound system that will allow the movies to be listened to on the speakers of the place and also through radio frequency, so that each client will be able to listen dialogue, explosions and incidental sounds through your own vehicle’s audio system.

Drive-in prices in Mérida

In the place you can also enter people with motorcycles, bicycles and tricycles, whose access tickets start at $75. Likewise, for those who wish to take their whole family in a van or pick-up, there will be the “Autosardina” option at a cost of $400 pesos that allows as many people as can fit in the same vehicle to enjoy the show.

Individual tickets will be $100 pesos per person.

Premiere function, free

According to the statement, “El Camino de Xico” (Mexico, 2021) is scheduled for this weekend, which will be screened on Saturday, August 13 at 8:00 p.m. And on Sunday, August 14, the function of “A Police Movie” (Mexico, 2021) will be presented, a special screening with the support of Imcine that will have free admission and whose tickets can be obtained through the Autocinemayab social networks.

Another service that will be offered is the kitchen area, where the public can order their popcorn, soft drinks, and other food to enjoy from the comfort of their vehicles.

