New digital platform Network of Cultural Agents of Yucatan presented by Governor Vila Dosal

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal presented the digital platform Network of Cultural Agents of Yucatan, through which any person from Yucatan, Mexico or other countries may contract the services of musicians, dancers, writers, photographers and other Yucatecan artists, providing greater promotion to their work and creating more job opportunities.

This platform was created to support and promote Yucatecan talent at local, national and international levels.

At the “Siglo XXI” Convention Center, the Governor led the launch of this technological tool, which aims to register and make visible the artistic community of the state, so that citizens have access to the wide variety of services and products available and promote the activation of the productive value chain, of the cultural and creative industries.

It benefits artists, creatives and managers, who are interested in having an online profile, which facilitates their local, national and international connections, with collaborators, audiences, companies, organizations and citizens in general, who wish to know the offer in performing and visual arts, cinematography, music and literature.

Addressing his message, the Governor affirmed that, together, we will continue to support and promote this industry, since it is the right time to grow the culture in the entity and its exponents regain the strength they had, before the complicated times to which they clashed over the pandemic, because cultural activities stopped for a long time.

To support and encourage this segment, it was decided to create this digital platform, in which Yucatecan creative, cultural and artistic agents have the opportunity to make themselves known, but also people, from any place in the world can find them and hire their services.

For this reason, the Governor invited more artists to join this platform and feed their profiles on it, so that their work is known and contributes to the reactivation, in addition to being able to access workshops, courses, calls and financing.

“I ask you to join this strategy and, among all of us, help spread the word so that it can be the success that we all hope for, that it be one more tool so that the artists of Yucatan have more exposure and have the opportunity to publicize the many good things that are done in Yucatan,” the governor concluded.

The Yucatan Times

