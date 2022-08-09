New 20-peso coin commemorates the arrival of the Mennonites to Mexico

Banco de México put into circulation a new 20-peso coin that commemorates the 100th anniversary of the arrival of the Mennonites in our country, a group with a large presence in Campeche.
The reverse shows a Mennonite family, with a railway and a plowed field, with the legend “pioneer community” and with the dates 1922 and 2022.
The dodecagonal coin has bronze material with aluminum, its center is made of a nickel-silver alloy.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatan will participate in the International Gastronomic Contest in Spain
In the Year of Yucatecan Gastronomy.
-
New Volaris direct flight Mérida-Bajío to start operations on November 18
The Government of Yucatan, through the.
-
Cuba was forced to take one of its largest power plants offline Monday due to a massive fire
Cuba was forced to take one.
-
Mercado Libre plans to expand its crypto trading feature across Latin America
Mercado Libre, Latin America’s largest e-commerce.
-
Colombia’s new President Gustavo Petro delivered a memorable speech at inauguration
Following a historic election victory in.
-
Pope Francis expressed his concern for the indigenous peoples of Brazil’s Amazon region
Pope Francis will install the first.
-
Texas governor sends 68 migrants to NYC
According to New York City Mayor.
-
Monkeypox Can Spread In Three Ways
Just two months after the virus.
-
The FBI raid on Trump’s Florida resort has unleashed an extraordinary political storm in the U.S.
The FBI raid on Donald Trump’s.
-
FBI raids Donald Trump’s mansion in Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, FL
Scores of supporters of former US.
Leave a Comment