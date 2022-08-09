New 20-peso coin commemorates the arrival of the Mennonites to Mexico

Banco de México put into circulation a new 20-peso coin that commemorates the 100th anniversary of the arrival of the Mennonites in our country, a group with a large presence in Campeche.

The reverse shows a Mennonite family, with a railway and a plowed field, with the legend “pioneer community” and with the dates 1922 and 2022.

The dodecagonal coin has bronze material with aluminum, its center is made of a nickel-silver alloy.

