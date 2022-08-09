  • Art and Culture,
  • Campeche,
  • Feature,
  • Lifestyle,
  • News,
  • Peninsula

    • New 20-peso coin commemorates the arrival of the Mennonites to Mexico

    By on August 9, 2022

    Banco de México put into circulation a new 20-peso coin that commemorates the 100th anniversary of the arrival of the Mennonites in our country, a group with a large presence in Campeche.

    The reverse shows a Mennonite family, with a railway and a plowed field, with the legend “pioneer community” and with the dates 1922 and 2022.

    The dodecagonal coin has bronze material with aluminum, its center is made of a nickel-silver alloy.

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment