Mexico will request a visa for Brazilian tourists starting August 18

The Secretaries of the Interior (Segob) and Foreign Relations (SRE) inform that on August 3, 2022, the Agreement was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) announcing that the nationals of the Federative Republic of Brazil who intend to enter Mexican territory as a visitor without permission to carry out remunerated activities, must apply to the Mexican consular authority for the corresponding visa.

With this measure, the Electronic Authorization System (SAE) is eliminated, which since December 11, 2021 allowed holders of ordinary passports of Brazilian nationality to travel to Mexico for tourist, business and cultural purposes.

As of the entry into force of the visa, nationals of the Federative Republic of Brazil who wish to travel to Mexico must comply with the requirements that are published on the electronic pages of any of the Mexican consular representations in the world and request an appointment on the portal https://citas.sre.gob.mx/

Mexico reiterates its willingness to continue cooperating with the Brazilian authorities in the search for mutually acceptable solutions to ensure safe, orderly and regular migration, as well as to combat international organized crime gangs that profit from migrant smuggling, and the human trafficking.

This new provision will enter into force as of Thursday, August 18, 2002.

