Mérida’s “Botica de Mezcales” is allegedly violating the law

The newly opened “Curatodo” mezcal apothecary in the center of Mérida, Yucatán, violated the health laws of Yucatán and the federal General Law of Education by placing itself less than the permitted distance from a school and a park.

(TYP).- Not satisfied, the business displays on its shelves one of the labels that Profeco “Amaras” recently rejected, as it should be remembered that the artisanal mezcal Amaras reposado/Oaxaca 750 ml showed less than 2.5% alcohol content to be a true mezcal, according to an evaluation of the institution and is one of the brands most exhibited in this apothecary.

According to the latest changes approved in March 2020, the Congress of the state of Yucatan approved that alcohol sales outlets cannot be installed within 500 meters of schools, public parks, and sports fields.

The General Law of Education marks as 400 meters, as the minimum distance between a school and a bar or a liquor store, however, the Mérida City Council allowed the opening of “Curatodo” only 2 minutes on foot and 150 meters away from the School Education and Homeland, as well as a 4-minute walk and 270 meters away.

As if that were not enough, Mimezcalito.com made a visit to the apothecary and the experience was one of the worst ever due to the lack of knowledge about mezcal on the part of the owners of said place where other artisanal brands are resold that are bought from low cost to the producer.

Despite being industrial, brands such as Convite and Amarás, which should have a lower cost because they are produced on a larger scale and industrially with chemicals, the establishment offers these bottles at exorbitant prices.

If you want to avoid a bad drink, avoid visiting Curatodo since the owner María Elena Rivero Ybarra has one of the worst attitudes toward good service, has zero empathy with visitors, and even prohibited the mezcal and promoter of the mezcal culture, Mariano, from taking photos or videos.

The Mezcal AMARÁS brand is the most promoted for sale by Curatodo together with Convite

When proposing an alliance to add mezcals from other producers, the businesswoman refused to include other labels, which reflects that these types of establishments are emerging only for profit and personal benefit than to really support the mezcal masters.

Inside, the boutique, located at Calle 64 x 55, #470, Colonia Centro, in Mérida, Yucatán, fails to meet the minimum requirements for security spaces mandated by the Directorate of Civil Protection, since its fire extinguishers are not displayed, nor health permits, which could lend itself to very influential and nepotism on the part of the municipal authorities by not closing the establishment where the three people who serve the place where you can’t walk can barely fit.







