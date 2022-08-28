Mérida will have five new parks

The projects will be carried out with part of the 350 million pesos that were approved by the City Council.

To date, work has been done on the remodeling and activation of the parks as family recreation spaces in seven police stations in Mérida, which include Chalmuch, Susulá, Santa Cruz Palomeque, Dzibilchaltun, San Pedro Chimay, Sierra Papacal, and Dzoyaxché, said the director of Public Works of the Mérida City Council, David Loría Magdub.

The official pointed out that 22 parks in Mérida are being rehabilitated and that the construction of five more parks is contemplated, which will be carried out under the concept of linear parks, that is, longer recreational spaces that entail the construction of other structures such as esplanades, courts, game areas, walkways, and bike paths.

He said that the construction of these important social recreation works will be carried out with part of the resources of the loan of 350 million pesos that were approved to the city council and which will be invested in productive public works within Mérida, of which 75 percent It will be invested in mobility issues, which includes resurfacing actions, the construction of new roads, walkways and bike paths.

The municipal official explained that the improvement actions carried out in the police stations were carried out through the use of resources from branch 33, of which 55 percent of the 277 million pesos that were spent, are scheduled for 2022.

However, both resources converge, benefiting the Mérida police stations through the construction of the new electric transport system, Ie-tram, which is carried out in conjunction with the State Government, since some of these roads reach the police stations

He said that among other works carried out in the Merida police stations, work is being done on roads, drainage, and public lighting, adhering to the “Zero Lag” program, which it is intended to guarantee access to priority services for all in Merida.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments