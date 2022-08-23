Mérida Restaurant Week returns with meals starting at 149 pesos

The return of Mérida Restaurant Week was announced at a press conference, after being suspended for more than two years due to the pandemic.

This will be the fifth edition of this popular program in which diners will be able to learn about the offers of different restaurants with a special price on the menu.

In this edition, municipalities such as; Motul, Valladolid, Uman and Izamal join the “Restaurant Week”.

In this sense, it was explained that 3 fixed menu options will be handled with different prices, that is, they will be $149, $249, and $349.

In her turn, the president of Canirac Yucatán, Claudia González, said that in this post-pandemic year it was urgent to reactivate this program since the restaurant sector was one of the hardest hit by Covid 19.

For his part, José Luis Martínez, Director of Economic Development of Mérida, invited all restaurateurs to approach Canirac to join this initiative; whether or not they are members of the chamber, the invitation is open.

The Mérida Restaurant Week will be held from September 26 to October 2, 2022.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

