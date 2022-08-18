Mérida is the perfect destination for a summer vacation (Watch Video)

Merida, Mexico takes the top spot on the list because it’s the safest city in Mexico. Located in the Yucatan Peninsula not far from the most popular Mexico places to vacation, like Cancun, Riviera Maya and Tulum — Merida feels like it’s a world away, with a more charming, small town feel.

Known as the Cultural Capital of Yucatan, Merida is the best place to vacation in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula to explore the area’s rich Mayan history. There’s really no end to the amazing things to do in Merida — from museums to Merida restaurants serving traditional Yucatan food.

The Yucatan Times

Editorial Board

—







Comments

comments