Meat Festival at Tizimin’s traditional Cattle Market in September

The municipality of Tizimín will celebrate the traditional Cattle Market, and they are inviting the public to celebrate the first Meat Festival, with delicious dishes to taste.

On Friday, September 16th, Saturday the 17th, and Sunday the 18th of September, visitors will be able to try a variety of stews with beef, pork, and chicken, without missing the roast lamb, which has positioned itself as a dish that distinguishes the city of Tizimín.

It is expected that at least 30 meat stalls will participate, which have already registered to participate in this first Festival, organized by the Tizimín City Council within the framework of the Livestock Market, which will take place from Wednesday, September 14 to Sunday, September 18.

Other amenities

In the presentation of the event, the president of the Association of Registered Cattle Breeders, Salvador Pérez Arjona, stated that within the framework of the event there will be other amenities, such as the participation of stand-up comedians, disco music nights, and the musical group Sens.

He indicated that the main attraction will be the participation of internationally recognized chef Dante Ferrero, who will cook beef that weighs about half a ton within 24 hours.

In addition, there will be a course in which attendees will learn what parts of the beef the cuts that are exported and served in restaurants come from.

The event will also feature a space for children’s shows and visitors, the city houses a hotel infrastructure that guarantees visitors a comfortable rest after attending the event on that weekend.

