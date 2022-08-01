Maya Train: a telescopic crane and special equipment are used for the spacing and alignment of sleepers

The works of the Mayan Train advance and are reinforced with machinery and state-of-the-art technology including railway platforms, distribution rails, a telescopic crane and special equipment for the spacing and alignment of sleepers that speed up processes in this public investment work, so important for the AMLO administration.

In section 1, from Palenque to Escárcega, the construction of the Villa El Triunfo station, in Balancán, Tabasco, is progressing, with the foundation of the building that will receive passengers, and the improvement of the soil in what will be the maneuvering yard.

With more than 114,000 jobs created by the Mayan Train, the laying of communication and energy pipelines along the embankment also continues in this section.

In Pomuch, in the municipality of Hecelchakán, state of Campeche, section 2, from Escárcega to Calkiní, already has four railway platforms to distribute rails along the section; while, with a telescopic crane, the sleepers are arranged so that, later, the platforms advance in the distribution of the rail.

In section 3, Calkiní-Izamal, on the Mérida-Campeche highway, a viaduct is advancing near Umán, Yucatán, with the excavation, assembly of columns and placement of wood for concrete casting.

At the same time, near Maxcanú, Yucatán, a vehicle underpass is progressing that will allow the upper circulation of vehicles while the train runs through the lower part without affecting traffic in the area.

Finally, in section 4, Izamal-Cancún, near Sisbichén, in Chemax, Yucatán, special teams are working on the spacing and alignment of sleepers with which times are speeded up in the process, with a range of 600 to 800 meters of sleepers per day correctly aligned for the railway.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments