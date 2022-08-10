Man gunned down in broad daylight on the streets of Cancun

A man was gunned down in broad daylight in the superblock 66 of Cancun, agents of the Quintana Roo Ministerial Police, and Expert Services personnel arrived at the site to cordon off the area, start an investigation and remove the body.
Around 8:30 in the morning on Wednesday, August 10th, citizens called the 911 emergency number to notify the authorities of an attack with a knife on 11th Street, superblock 66, for which the assistance of an ambulance was required.
After several minutes of waiting, a medical unit arrived at the site, however, paramedics, when trying to provide first aid to the wounded man, declared him dead at the scene.
The individual, who was wearing a green flag shirt, blue jeans, a yellow worker’s helmet, and an anti-reflective vest, was left lying face down on the sidewalk.
For this reason, the municipal police cordoned off the crime scene and the Prosecutor of the Public Ministry was notified to indicate the appropriate instructions in compliance with the tasks of directing the investigation of the punishable acts.
Minutes later, agents of the Ministerial Police and criminal experts arrived at the site, the latter carried out the removal of the body and transferred it to the Forensic Medical Service for autopsy.
Likewise, according to information collected at the scene, neighbors indicated that the homicide would be an alleged robbery, however, it will be the authorities based on the investigations who will determine the crime.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
López Obrador celebrates revocation of injunctions against the Maya Train Project
On Wednesday, August 10th, during his.
-
More than 230 abandoned houses in downtown Merida are in risk of collapsing
Staff from the Mérida City Council.
-
Man dies suddenly after finishing working shift in Mérida
A 47-year-old man collapsed as he.
-
Trump has declined to answer questions from the New York Attorney General’s Office
Donald Trump has declined on Wednesday,.
-
First female monkeypox case is registered in Belgium
Belgium reported the country’s first case.
-
Mayor Eric Adams threatens to bus New Yorkers to Texas
As published in The Yucatan Times.
-
NOAA says a tropical wave could still develop in the Atlantic before the weekend
Although odds dropped, the tropical wave.
-
After five days, fire in Cuba continues out of control
A lightning strike, a chain of.
-
Guanajuato authorities reported blockades and three vehicles set on fire in Celaya
Libia García, secretary of the government.
-
US Embassy issues security alert for Guadalajara after shootings, blockades, and clashes
State authorities reported a confrontation between.
Leave a Comment