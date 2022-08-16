Man drowns in pool in southern Merida

The body was found by local workers when they were cleaning the site.

A man in his 40s drowned in a recreation center in the Roble Agrícola neighborhood, in the south of Mérida.

The now deceased along with several people arrived at the “Villa Alfonso” spa, located on Calle 61 in the aforementioned neighborhood, to spend a pleasant afternoon with friends, while consuming alcoholic beverages.

It was in the late afternoon that they decided to leave the place, however, the deceased today remained on the site.

Once the place was empty, employees began to clean up and discovered the body floating in the pool.

They immediately called the 911 emergency service and in a matter of minutes agents and paramedics from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrived, who only confirmed the lack of vital signs of the man.

Until now, the man’s identity remains unknown.

The Yucatan Times

Editorial Board

—







Comments

comments