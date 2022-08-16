Man drowns in pool in southern Merida

The body was found by local workers when they were cleaning the site.
A man in his 40s drowned in a recreation center in the Roble Agrícola neighborhood, in the south of Mérida.
The now deceased along with several people arrived at the “Villa Alfonso” spa, located on Calle 61 in the aforementioned neighborhood, to spend a pleasant afternoon with friends, while consuming alcoholic beverages.
It was in the late afternoon that they decided to leave the place, however, the deceased today remained on the site.
Once the place was empty, employees began to clean up and discovered the body floating in the pool.
They immediately called the 911 emergency service and in a matter of minutes agents and paramedics from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrived, who only confirmed the lack of vital signs of the man.
Until now, the man’s identity remains unknown.
The Yucatan Times
Editorial Board
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatan is third place in confirmed cases of monkeypox
On Tuesday, August 16th, the Ministry.
-
Man dies while riding his bike in Merida
A 45-year-old cyclist suddenly lost his.
-
Truck driver charged with triple homicide
The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).
-
AMLO admits receiving formal request from the U.S. to extradite drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero
The Mexican government has already received.
-
Donald Trump accuses the FBI of “stealing” his passports
Former President Donald Trump said in.
-
Mexico under fire: The radicalization of Lopez Obrador. Op-ed
After the second half of Andrés.
-
Taliban disperse women’s protest in Kabul, Afghanistan
On Saturday, August 13th, the Taliban.
-
AMLO administration shaking after four days of violence
Days of widespread drug cartel arson.
-
Mexico’s drug gangs are now targeting civilians
A prison dispute between rival gangs.
-
AMLO urges calm amid unstoppable cartel violence
Mexico President André Manuel López Obrador.
Leave a Comment