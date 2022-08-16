Man dies while riding his bike in Merida

A 45-year-old cyclist suddenly lost his life this morning while he was riding his bike along the streets of the San Pedro Uxmal neighborhood, near the Francisco de Montejo subdivision, in the north of Mérida.
The tragic event occurred during the early hours of this Monday, August 15th, when the cyclist was riding on Calle 36 and on the corner with Calle 38, he got off his bike and sat down, minutes later the man fainted and passed away.
According to neighbors who were at the site, the man informed them that he was not feeling well.
Witnesses notified the 911 emergency service, agents and paramedics from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrived at the scene, who unfortunately only confirmed the death of the cyclist.
So far, the man’s identity is still unknown.
Personnel from the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) arrived and took the body for the autopsy, waiting for a family member to claim the body.
The Yucatan Times
Editorial Board
