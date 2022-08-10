Man dies suddenly after finishing working shift in Mérida

A 47-year-old man collapsed as he left his workplace in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 10th, paramedics arrived on site only to confirm his death
MERIDA, YUCATAN.- The watchman from a steel company located on the Periferico de Mérida, died suddenly when he finished his work shift on Wednesday morning.
The 47-year-old man worked at the aforementioned company at kilometer two of the Periferico and when he was about to leave, he just collapsed to the ground.
His co-workers ran to try to help him, but the man no longer had vital signs.
They immediately called 911 requesting help for his fallen companion, agents and paramedics from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrived at the site, the latter only confirmed the death of the unfortunate watchman.
Relatives and authorities are at the scene, and the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) is expected to remove the body.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
More than 230 abandoned houses in downtown Merida are in risk of collapsing
Staff from the Mérida City Council.
-
Trump has declined to answer questions from the New York Attorney General’s Office
Donald Trump has declined on Wednesday,.
-
First female monkeypox case is registered in Belgium
Belgium reported the country’s first case.
-
Mayor Eric Adams threatens to bus New Yorkers to Texas
As published in The Yucatan Times.
-
NOAA says a tropical wave could still develop in the Atlantic before the weekend
Although odds dropped, the tropical wave.
-
After five days, fire in Cuba continues out of control
A lightning strike, a chain of.
-
Guanajuato authorities reported blockades and three vehicles set on fire in Celaya
Libia García, secretary of the government.
-
US Embassy issues security alert for Guadalajara after shootings, blockades, and clashes
State authorities reported a confrontation between.
-
Yucatan will participate in the International Gastronomic Contest in Spain
In the Year of Yucatecan Gastronomy.
-
New Volaris direct flight Mérida-Bajío to start operations on November 18
The Government of Yucatan, through the.
Leave a Comment