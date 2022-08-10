Man dies suddenly after finishing working shift in Mérida

A 47-year-old man collapsed as he left his workplace in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 10th, paramedics arrived on site only to confirm his death

MERIDA, YUCATAN.- The watchman from a steel company located on the Periferico de Mérida, died suddenly when he finished his work shift on Wednesday morning.

The 47-year-old man worked at the aforementioned company at kilometer two of the Periferico and when he was about to leave, he just collapsed to the ground.

His co-workers ran to try to help him, but the man no longer had vital signs.

They immediately called 911 requesting help for his fallen companion, agents and paramedics from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrived at the site, the latter only confirmed the death of the unfortunate watchman.

Relatives and authorities are at the scene, and the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) is expected to remove the body.

