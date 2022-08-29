Man dies after being hit by car in downtown Mérida

The Mérida Municipal Police reported a man died after being run over in the downtown area.
Agents of this police corporation were informed that a person had been hit by a car on Calle 64 (between 67th and 69th).
Police officers and paramedics from the SSP arrived on the scene only to corroborate the information detecting that this male person of approximately 60 years of age was still under the vehicle with license plate number YYK-279-D driven by Javier M.P.
The paramedics confirmed that the person had already died.
Given these reasons, the area was cordoned off and part of the facts was reported to the Forensic Medical Service of the State Attorney General’s Office for the corresponding purposes.
