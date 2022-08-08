Man beats a dog to death in Mérida; activists ask for justice

A man, identified with the initials A.A.G., was charged with the crime of cruelty against domestic animals, after being denounced by a woman who accused him of savagely killing her dog, in Mérida’s Colonia Canto.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) charged the citizen after the events that occurred on June 25, when the defendant attacked his neighbor’s dog with a stick on Calle 38 (between 28 and 30) of the aforementioned neighborhood.

It was reported that the animal died of a non-accidental head injury, so an investigation file was open by the Specialized Unit for the Crime of Animal Abuse of this Prosecutor’s Office.

The integration of the investigation folder began, which was prosecuted under criminal case 213/2022.

In the hearing held at the Oral Justice Center of Mérida, the litigation prosecutors formulated the accusation of the crime and exposed the evidence obtained by the specialists of this Unit to request that the legal situation of the accused be resolved.

It was indicated that the subject availed himself of the duplicity of the constitutional term to resolve his legal condition, for which the Second Judge of Control established that the hearing be resumed on August 9.

The Control Judge established that the accused must periodically attend to personally sign a document at the State Center for Precautionary Measures, show an economic guarantee, as well as submit to the psycologic care and surveillance of the aforementioned Center.

In addition, he is prohibited from leaving the State, approaching the complainant and the scene of the events, and will be wearing an electronic locator, these measures will remain in force for the whole duration of the process.

Activists from Red Animal Yucatán claim justice for poor “Oso”, and state that in accordance with the reform to the Fauna Protection Law approved last year, this type of crime must be investigated ex officio by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE). They also say that the dog was completely harmless and belonged to an older woman who lives alone in Colonia Canto.

