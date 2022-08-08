Man beats a dog to death in Mérida; activists ask for justice

A man, identified with the initials A.A.G., was charged with the crime of cruelty against domestic animals, after being denounced by a woman who accused him of savagely killing her dog, in Mérida’s Colonia Canto.
The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) charged the citizen after the events that occurred on June 25, when the defendant attacked his neighbor’s dog with a stick on Calle 38 (between 28 and 30) of the aforementioned neighborhood.
It was reported that the animal died of a non-accidental head injury, so an investigation file was open by the Specialized Unit for the Crime of Animal Abuse of this Prosecutor’s Office.
The integration of the investigation folder began, which was prosecuted under criminal case 213/2022.
In the hearing held at the Oral Justice Center of Mérida, the litigation prosecutors formulated the accusation of the crime and exposed the evidence obtained by the specialists of this Unit to request that the legal situation of the accused be resolved.
It was indicated that the subject availed himself of the duplicity of the constitutional term to resolve his legal condition, for which the Second Judge of Control established that the hearing be resumed on August 9.
The Control Judge established that the accused must periodically attend to personally sign a document at the State Center for Precautionary Measures, show an economic guarantee, as well as submit to the psycologic care and surveillance of the aforementioned Center.
In addition, he is prohibited from leaving the State, approaching the complainant and the scene of the events, and will be wearing an electronic locator, these measures will remain in force for the whole duration of the process.
Activists from Red Animal Yucatán claim justice for poor “Oso”, and state that in accordance with the reform to the Fauna Protection Law approved last year, this type of crime must be investigated ex officio by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE). They also say that the dog was completely harmless and belonged to an older woman who lives alone in Colonia Canto.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
28-year-old American citizen suddenly dies in a Mérida shopping center
An intense mobilization of security personnel.
-
Spectacular road accident on the Merida-Valladolid
A road accident was recorded on.
-
Actress and singer Olivia Newton-John dies at 73
Olivia Newton-John has passed away today, Monday,.
-
Chicxulub Meteorite Museum to open its doors August 9th, in Progreso
The Meteorite Museum in Progreso, a.
-
Dutch tourists involved in road accident on the Tetiz-Hunucmá road
A couple of Dutch tourists who.
-
Parque Zoologico del Centenario trains veterinary and animal handling staff
With the aim of updating the.
-
77th atomic bombing anniversary in Hiroshima amid fears of a new nuclear weapons race
Bells tolled in Hiroshima, Japan, on.
-
Tropical wave is moving across the Atlantic toward the Yucatan Peninsula
It has been more than a.
-
State authorities continue collecting the marine species washed up by the red tide
State Government personnel continue with the.
-
To control a fire in Matanzas, Cuba accepts technical assistance from the U.S.
The Cuban government said it has.
Leave a Comment