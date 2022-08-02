Man arrested for sexually abusing his own 11-year-old daughter

A subject accused of the crime of rape against his own daughter when she was 11 years old, was arrested on Monday, August 1st, by agents of the State Investigative Police (PEI) of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) in coordination with the State Attorney General’s Office ( FGE).
The events denounced by the victim’s mother occurred in August of last year, but the formal complaint came until March of this year when a medical examination revealed that the minor was pregnant.
The complaint states that Ángel Alejandro M. Z., 33 years old who works as a waiter, sexually assaulted his daughter on more than one occasion in his own home, when his mother went to work.
The investigating agents executed the arrest warrant on Monday, August 1st, and the Public Ministry made the suspect available to the Control Judge who required his presence in court.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
AMLO expropriates land for the Maya Train Project
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
-
FAA issues new safety directive on Boeing 777 airplanes
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on.
-
On the day of Pelosi’s visit, 21 Chinese warplanes flew through Taiwan’s air
Twenty-one Chinese warplanes flew into Taiwan’s.
-
International airlines are increasing its flights’ frequencies to Cancun
The Mexican Caribbean is expected to.
-
First District Judge in Yucatan grants a second definitive suspension to Section 5 of the Maya Train
The First District Judge in Yucatan,.
-
American expat found dead in a Merida downtown apartment
An American senior citizen who a.
-
A boat explosion in Yucalpeten leaves one dead and two injured
An explosion and a fire occurred.
-
The last of the Uvalde shooting survivors finally leaves a San Antonio hospital (Watch Video)
The last student victim who was.
-
Nicaraguan president Daniel Ortega shuts down Church Radio stations
Nicaraguan authorities ordered the closure of.
-
Tobacco companies plan to decrease nicotine in cigarettes to non-addictive levels
At some point in the next.
Leave a Comment