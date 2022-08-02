Man arrested for sexually abusing his own 11-year-old daughter

A subject accused of the crime of rape against his own daughter when she was 11 years old, was arrested on Monday, August 1st, by agents of the State Investigative Police (PEI) of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) in coordination with the State Attorney General’s Office ( FGE).

The events denounced by the victim’s mother occurred in August of last year, but the formal complaint came until March of this year when a medical examination revealed that the minor was pregnant.

The complaint states that Ángel Alejandro M. Z., 33 years old who works as a waiter, sexually assaulted his daughter on more than one occasion in his own home, when his mother went to work.

The investigating agents executed the arrest warrant on Monday, August 1st, and the Public Ministry made the suspect available to the Control Judge who required his presence in court.

