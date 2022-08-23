Luis Donaldo Colosio discards himself as a presidential candidate in 2024

The mayor of Monterrey, Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas, assured that for now it is not his goal to contend for the Presidency in 2024, which he considers to be a great job and not just a popularity contest.

The mayor of Monterrey, Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas, who was outlined as a candidate for the Presidency heading to the 2024 elections by Movimiento Ciudadano (MC), said that for now, it is not his goal to contend for that position.

“I find it absurd that people think that I want to run for president, they do not understand what that means for me and my family, it is a subject that we treat with a lot of respect. Besides, it is not my goal right now, it is a great assignment, a great job, and many lives depend on that position”, Colosio launched, as quoted by Manuel Feregrino.

“That is why I treat the subject with so much more respect, when you govern what you do right or wrong, impacts a lot of people. This is not a popularity contest, it is about directing the course of millions of lives for a considerable time”, added Feregrino about the words of Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas this Monday in the program “Por la Mañana”, with Mexican journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva.

In an interview with local media, Luis Donaldo Colosio also spoke out against the militarization of the country.

Since last December, according to the polls by El Financiero and El Universal, Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas appears as the main opposition candidate among the possible presidential candidates for the 2024 elections, only behind the morenistas Marcelo Ebrard and Claudia Sheinbaum.

Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas is mayor of Monterrey, he is a member of the Movimiento Ciudadano political party. He is the son of former PRI presidential candidate Luis Donaldo Colosio Murrieta, who was assassinated during his presidential campaign in March of 1994; his replacement, Ernesto Zedillo, won the election and became president that year.

