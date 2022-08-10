López Obrador celebrates revocation of injunctions against the Maya Train Project

On Wednesday, August 10th, during his morning conference, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, celebrated the revocation of injunctions against the Mayan Train and said that the environmental groups that are against the construction are financed. by opposition groups.

“The protections have been legally won because we are right, not a single owner has protested, these people are part of groups financed by private organizations, even by the United States government, I will continue to say it,” AMLO said.

Javier May, head of the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur), reported that section five of the Maya Train, a priority work of the AMLO administration and recently declared as a national security project, has been completely released when the definitive suspension of the protection was denied.

The main argument of the environmentalists is the fact that the Yucatan Peninsula features a karstic type of soil and subsoil.

Karst is a topography formed from the dissolution of soluble rocks such as limestone, dolomite, and gypsum. It is characterized by underground drainage systems with sinkholes and caves. It has also been documented for more weathering-resistant rocks, such as quartzite, given the right conditions.

Karst is a type of landscape where the dissolving of the bedrock has created sinkholes, sinking streams, caves, cenotes, springs, and other characteristic features.

