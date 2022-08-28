Looking for some tips for your first trip to Yucatán?

Well, let’s start by saying – a trip to Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula is bound to blow you away. You’ve made a great choice!

Between the vacation-worthy beaches, the dense tropical jungle, the ancient Mayan ruins, and the colonial cities peppered throughout, this particular region is one of Mexico’s most spectacular, and most popular (for good reason!).

Now, just to be clear, there is a state in Mexico called Yucatán, but generally, when you hear someone mention the Yucatán, they’re likely referring to the entire peninsula in the eastern part of Mexico, which consists of three states – Yucatán, Quintana Roo, and Campeche. What’s great about this region is that you don’t need to drive very far in order to get from place to place. In the entire month that I spent in the Yucatán, I was never in a car for more than three or four hours at a time, tops. So, even if you plan on posting up at a resort in Cancun or Tulum, you can – and should – get out for at least a day or two and explore!

Before you go, there are a couple things that’ll be helpful for you to know. Some of these tips are pretty general and applicable to Mexico as a whole (and useful if this will be your first time ever visiting the country!), but there’s also a lot to know about the Yucatán specifically that’ll help you to really enjoy, and appreciate, everything this region has to offer.

CLICK HERE TO READ FULL ARTICLE ON racheloffduty

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments