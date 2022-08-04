Location in Negotiation: Is there a Home Field Advantage?

Picking the right location during negotiations is vital if an agreement is to be met. It is normal for businesses to negotiate, as it helps create alliances and growth.

However, before ever sitting down to negotiate, parties frequently talk extensively about where they will meet.

This worry stems from the generally held assumption that the venue in which the negotiation will take place might significantly impact the subsequent process and the final result of the discussion.

Most people tend to pick their region as the meeting point when asked where they would prefer to negotiate. Evidence that geography matters.

While most experts concur that the proceedings can be impacted by location, there is disagreement about how location affects events and what kind of site is ideal. It appears that many places provide a variety of benefits and disadvantages. Your unique skill set may influence the one you select.

In this article, we’ll discuss the various settings for negotiations and what to anticipate.

Site choice

The choice of the site is an essential factor in the impact that location has on the international negotiating process. Choosing a place will invariably have a significant effect on how well negotiations progress.

Because of this, choosing a location is a crucial consideration during the pre-negotiation or negotiation stage. More specifically, location selection will impact, among other things, the adoption of communication methods; the psychological climate; space availability; time constraints, stress management, and team building.

For instance, it is customary for the host country’s negotiators to oversee the protocols governing the meeting’s location, transportation, orientation, introductory information (such as credentials, business cards, dress codes, and seating arrangements), and accommodations when negotiations take place in the host country.

The location of negotiations will frequently favor one party over the other.

Negotiations at a neutral location

A neutral location is frequently thought of as a just approach for the two parties to agree. No one will profit or lose from a meeting held in a neutral location. However, the playing field might not be completely level, even in a neutral area.

Neither party has the upper hand during negotiations, so the key to success is establishing a fair playing field for oneself.

You may want to have a pre-negotiation meeting to get to know the opposing party's representatives better. Consequently, you'll be able to negotiate more successfully.

Visiting the other party’s place for negotiation

It may seem like going to their places might be a bad idea, but there are a number of situations where it can work in your favor.

Going over to the place of the second party can offer you a few subjective and objective benefits. You have to see the benefits of the idea.

The following are the benefits of having the negotiation in the second party’s place:

· Confidence:

A vital sign of confidence is the readiness to enter the opposition’s territory. It is usually a good idea to show confidence during negotiations since it can compel compromises that otherwise might not have been made.

· Opportunity:

The opportunity to show respect for the opposing party is presented by visiting their location. Visits can help set the stage for a successful negotiation, typically more of a partnership than a conflict. It also conveys to the opposing side your lack of fear of them.

· Comfort Zone:

You might make the other side more receptive to a partnership-based negotiation rather than a more combative exchange by letting them stay in their comfort zone. You might increase the likelihood of collaboration over competition.

· Information gathering:

You give yourself the option to discover more about them by going to their base. You might learn what motivates their business and where their weaknesses lie. Such information may be helpful at a crucial time.

When you visit them, you take away their justification for not having a particular piece of information on hand. It is easy for you to inspect their files while you are there. It also provides you with the same defense you just used against them.

Bringing them over to your turf for negotiation

For the same reasons that traveling can be advantageous, the opposing party may also benefit from negotiations at home. However, you can use strategies to make a home field negotiation beneficial for you. The best way to achieve this is by carrying out the following:

· Showcasing your good sides:

You can showcase your advantages when they visit your territory. You may demonstrate your skills and affect how they perceive you. If you sufficiently impress someone before negotiating, you can convince them to accept a compromise.

· The Ego Wall:

You can create your own personal Hall of Fame in your workplace. You can stuff it with accolades, news articles, and anything else that shows you off in the way you choose.

Lastly, as the hosts, you influence the negotiating environment, which includes numerous effective nonverbal cues, including the state of the space, seating arrangements, and the type and flow of events. You also spend less when you negotiate on your home turf.

Additional Advice for That Added Advantage

You might be able to influence events to your advantage if you can pick the negotiation location. According to studies, a few psychological techniques can aid you at the negotiating table.

Seating arrangements

The seating arrangements may have a slight but essential impact on the outcome of the negotiations. Some experts advise that you arrange the seats according to your plan. Put the chairs together if you want a friendly negotiation and to build a strong rapport with the other party. However, if you’d like to set up a formal, rational negotiation, it would be better to space the chairs further apart.

The environment.

Contrary to popular belief, good negotiations can be facilitated by an active setting that includes background noise and other people’s activities. Background activities maintain our alertness and awareness of our surroundings, which enables bargaining. Change of venue could be an emotional cue that restarts negotiations if they appear to have reached a standstill. An eye-catching background will help your cause even more.







