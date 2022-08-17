Local fishermen say the red tide “stain” is at least 15 kilometers wide and 20 meters deep

The stain is still 15 km wide.

The red tide covers about 15 kilometers from the shore of the beach to the sea, the dead fish can be seen trapped in the stain, which reaches is approximately 20 meters in depth, according to fishermen and divers from this port.

Mario Escamilla (a) “Chapulín”, a diver who fishes for grouper, negrillo, billfish and other scale species, expressed that the red tide is extensive not only along the coast but also offshore.

The well-known diver-fisherman reported that on board a boat he sailed out to sea to determine how far from the beach the red tide extends and observed that it is between 15 and 20 kilometers wide.

He indicated that he and other divers have already explored the depth of the red patch and observed that it is approximately 20 meters deep.

They observed that there are spaces of three to five meters of the bottom of the sea that are clean.

The panorama on the high seas is bleak, what is observed on the shore of the beach is nothing compared to what is seen far from the coast: many dead fish, small and large manta rays trying to survive, and small octopuses doing the impossible to move to deeper waters.

“Chapulin” said that this red tide is not as intense as the one seven years ago, when hundreds of kilos of lobster, octopus and grouper were wasted, but the current one is extensive and, although it is not very aggressive like the one in 2015, it wipes out everything and will take at least one month to dissipate.

Armando Esquivel Maldonado, a fisherman from Chicxulub, said that the red tide still affects that port and is moving towards Yucalpetén, Chelem and Chuburná.

