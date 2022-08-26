Layda Sansores declares that Claudia Sheinbaum is her favorite for the 2024 presidential election

On Sunday, August 21, the Mayor of Mexico City was received by Sansores in the state of Campeche.

(Times Media Mexico).- It is evident that the Mexico City Mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, is the “favorite” of the governor of Campeche, Layda Sansores, to become the successor of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

On Sunday, August 21, during an event at the College of Notaries in Campeche, Sansores suggested that Sheinbaum “would be closer to the spirit of the president (whatever that means) than any of the other Morena’s candidates.

The head of government of CDMX was received by Sansores with great fanfare: “We welcome you with joy, dear Claudia! You are and will continue to be an emblematic figure for this movement, for your sensitivity, capacity, and intelligence. In Campeche, you are at home! #Campeche is your land forever! ”, the governor wrote on her Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Sheinbaum published a video in which she is seen hugging Sansores, while people hold signs with the legend: “Welcome to Campeche”; “Claudia, we love you.”

Sheinbaum visited the southwestern state of Campeche, to offer a conference at the College of Notaries, where she shared the government policies implemented in the country’s capital. “We highlight the works to improve mobility, internet access for everyone, support for education, and more,” the official wrote.

Last June, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador officially opened the presidential succession race.

The main candidates determined to compete —Claudia Sheinbaum, Adán Augusto, and Marcelo Ebrard— began their campaign, taking advantage of rallies to strengthen their national profile. Sheinbaum and the chancellor of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, are the two favorite names to continue López Obrador’s project.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

