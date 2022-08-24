Justice for the death of Hachi and Xolito, two dogs poisoned in Mérida

The pitbull and Xoloitzcuintle were allegedly poisoned to death by a neighbor who always complained about their barking.

“The freakin monsters do exist, they are real and what scares me the most is that they could be living right next door to us, as neighbors,” published Ernesto Kantún, a veterinary doctor from the city of Mérida, Yucatán, after he reported that ‘Hachi’ and ‘Xochilo’, his pitbull and Xoloitzcuintle dogs, respectively, were poisoned by his next door neighbor.

According to the veterinarian, both canines were poisoned by a neighbor, since he did not tolerate the barking of the two dogs.

“This person did not tolerate my dogs barking, the patio of my house coincides with a ladder that they have to climb to their roof, this person one day sees me on the patio and tells me to please lock them up, tie them up or something because he was fed up with all that barking, days later the first dog appears dead,” explained Ernesto Kantún.

Days later, Ernesto finds “Xolito” his Xoloitzcuintle lifeless on the floor.

“I sent the body to a lab for pathology and necropsy studies and the result says that the cause of death was poisoning,” continued Ernesto Kantún, who is a veterinarian.

Due to this atrocious fact, he decided to file a formal complaint with the Yucatan State Attorney General’s Office for the crime of animal abuse against domestic pets.

Ernesto seeks justice on social networks.

“Hachi and Xolito were victims of a criminal, of a murderer”, Ernesto wrote on social networks.

“They didn’t just kill an animal, but they steal part of our lives and many people don’t understand it that way,” Ernesto said in an interview with a national media outlet.

According to the penal code of the state of Yucatan, the person who commits abuse or cruelty against domestic animals will be punished between 3 months to 1 year in prison and 50 to 100 days of fine.

However, if the acts of mistreatment or cruelty endanger the life of the pet; cause permanent partial or total disability; diminish any of their faculties, or the normal functioning of an organ or member, the indicated penalty is more severe.

And finally, in case the pet is killed, the penalty will be from 6 months to 2 years in prison, plus a fine of $200 to $400 pesos.

Finally, Ernesto said he is hopeful that justice will be made.

